Rushmere on the market for £57million

Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park has been put on the market for a cool £57million.

Earlier this year we reported how the group which owns Rushmere and Magowan West in Portadown was placed in administration following a £32.6 million loss in 2019.

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton had been appointed as administrators of Central Craigavon Ltd, its sister company Moyallen Properties Ltd, which owns Magowan West shopping centre, Moyallen Woking and Peacocks Centre.

Agents CBRE NI have now listed the almost 500,000 sq ft site as a “prime freehold investment opportunity”.

“Rushmere Shopping Centre & Retail Park is the dominant retail scheme within the wider Craigavon Urban Area,” it adds.

“The Shopping Centre extends to approximately 350,666 sq. ft and comprises over 50 ground floor retail units in addition to mall kiosks. Occupiers of note include Primark, Boots, Home Bargains, H&M, Superdrug, River Island, TK Maxx, Dunnes and JD Sports.

“The Retail Park is located immediately adjacent to the shopping centre and measures approximately 134,365 sq ft.”

Footfall for the entire scheme has remained at robust levels in recent years, according to the listing, with an average footfall of 5.6 million between 2019 and 2021.

“Numerous asset management opportunities exist to increase the income stream and enhance the retail environment,” potential investors are told.

The centre “produces a gross income of £7,613,701 per annum and a net operating income of £7,323,510 per annum”.

The centre was constructed in 1976 and was extended to the northern elevation – the former Sainsbury’s end - in 1998 and the southern elevation in 2004.

The Retail Park element was constructed in 1999 and is located immediately north of the shopping centre and measures approximately 134,365 sq. ft.