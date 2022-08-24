Council strike: Bin collections 'suspended'

Bin collections are now officially suspended across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

It comes as the dispute between three trade unions and ABC Council continues.

Members of Unite, GBM and Nipsa are taking action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Over 1,000 workers are taking part in the dispute with all services being affected.

Industrial action commenced on Monday, August 15 and will last for up to four weeks until Sunday, September 11.

Until tonight, the advice to residents had been to leave your bin out at 7am and that if there were sufficient staff available for routes on any given day, the council would "work to collect bins where possible during this period of industrial action. Regrettably, we believe that the vast majority of bins will not be emptied".

However, tonight that advice on the ABC Council website changed.

"The council deeply regrets that due to ongoing strike action all bin collections are suspended until further notice," their website now reads.

"Residents are advised not to leave bins out for collection at this time.

"Updates on bin collections will be published on this webpage and social media (Facebook and Twitter)."