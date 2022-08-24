Industrial action leads to cancellation of Tannaghmore Bird Fair

The popular Tannaghmore Bird Fair has fallen foul of the ongoing strike at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The fair was due to be held this Saturday, August 27 at Tannaghmore Gardens.

What was due to be the 25th anniversary of the show was set to feature an extensive poultry fair, sheep dog trials, birds of prey from Flying Falcons, blacksmithing, wood turning and stick carving demonstrations, arts and craft activities, climbing wall, Downe Vintage Car Club display plus entertainment throughout the day including the Armagh Rhymers.

However, this morning the council posted on social media: "Due to Industrial Action taking place across the borough, the Tannaghmore Bird Fair scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 August has been cancelled."