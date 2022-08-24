Lockhart to host virtual Advice Session with Age NI

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has issued an invitation to older residents living across the constituency to log on to a virtual advice session with Age NI, hosted by the MP this Thursday (August 25) at 12pm.



The online session is aimed at informing older residents about pension credit and other benefits available to help at this increasingly challenging time.



Carla Lockhart said: “My office deals with a lot of older members of our community, who need help with pension credit or simply are not aware of the range of benefits that they may be entitled to.

"As we enter what will be a challenging autumn and winter period, with fuel and food prices remaining high, I believe it is vital that our older people are receiving all the help they are entitled to.



"That is why this Thursday (25th) at midday I will be hosting an online advice session with Age NI. Age NI are a fantastic organisation, standing up for the rights and welfare of older people, and I know that they will be providing the very best and most comprehensive advice to all those who log on.



"This is a Facebook event, so please log on to my Facebook page Carla Lockhart MP, and join in. It is open to all.”