Poundland 'looking at options' for Rushmere move

Leading discount retailer Poundland have confirmed that they are “looking at options” for a possible move to Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Yesterday we reported how the centre and retail park had been placed on the market for £57million.

The centre was listed CBRE NI on their website, which stated that new lettings had been secured to a number of retailers including Primark and Poundland.

While Poundland say that they have not come to an agreement to come to Rushmere, a spokesperson told Your Lurgan that they are currently “looking at options” for coming to the centre.

Poundland’s arrival would be another boost to the centre, which reported an average footfall of 5.6 million between 2019 and 2021.

Recently Rushmere had been hit by the closure of big names such as Debenhams, Topman, Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, while Sainsbury’s closed their store and petrol station in February.

The retailer has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores across Northern Ireland and refurbishing several of their existing outlets.

Primark are due to open later this year in the space formerly occupied by Debenhams.