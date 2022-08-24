Sign up for Southern Area Hospice's Corporate Champions League

Southern Area Hospice Services is inviting local companies to compete in their Corporate Champions League Challenge to help raise vital funds for the provision of care for patients and their families.

The challenge, which has been very kindly sponsored by Shelbourne Motors, will run from September 1 to October 20, 2022.

Several companies from across the Southern Health Trust region have already signed up to take part. They will be endeavouring to raise as much money as possible over the 50 days from an initial £50. The aim of the challenge is for the competitors to collectively raise at least £10,000 towards hospice care.

Jane Dixon, Corporate and Partnerships Manager for Southern Area Hospice Services, said: "The challenge has been really well received by our corporate patrons.

"I know they will have fun and enjoy participating; it is a great opportunity for them to embrace their corporate social responsibility and promote teamwork within their companies.

"All who participate are winners in my eyes, their contributions to the work of Southern Area Hospice Services are so very much appreciated. Ultimately though, those who will benefit the most are our patients and their families."