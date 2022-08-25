A feast of awards for local restaurants!

Thursday 25 August 2022 16:00

Some of the finest eateries in the area have been celebrating after winning at the Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022.

The ceremony took place in the Slieve Russell Hotel, County Cavan on Tuesday 23rd  August 2022.

Over 500 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Ulster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

In the Co. Armagh section Moira’s Wine and Brine took a hat-trick of awards for Best Restaurant and Best Wine Experience while Chris McGowan was named Best Chef.

Down the road in Magheralin there will be celebrations at Newforge House, which won two awards for Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant and Best Customer Service.

Also amongst the local winners were Simon Dougan from the Yellow Door, who was named as Co. Armagh’s local food hero while Clenaghans Restaurant was named as the country’s Best Emerging Irish Cuisine.

Speaking at the Ulster Regional Awards CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.

“The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry. T

“The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Cavan for the second of the Regional Events and look forward to welcoming all winners in Ulster to the All Ireland Awards on 19th September.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).

The winners on the night were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

Antrim - Mikes Fancy Cheese Belfast, Michael Thomson 
Armagh - Yellow Door Deli, Simon Dougan 
Derry - Native Seafood, Stevie And Rebecca McCarry  
Donegal - Quay West Restaurant Donegal, Jo Daly  
Down - Indie Fude, Laura Bradley 
Fermanagh - Taste Experience Enniskillen, Mark Edwards  
Monaghan - Blasta Street Kitchen Monaghan, Seany Mc Cleary  
Tyrone - Symphonia Gin – Woodlab Distillery, Ric Dyer 
Cavan - Corleggy Cheeses, Silke Cropp 

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Antrim - Babushka Kitchen Cafe Portrush 
Armagh - Sally McNallys 
Derry - Native Seafood  
Donegal - Sonder Letterkenny 
Down - No. 14 at The Georgian House 
Fermanagh - Tully Mill Restaurant 
Monaghan - Andy's Bar & Restaurant 
Tyrone - Chapter V (five) Restaurant 
Cavan - Olde Post Inn 

Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Antrim - Jumon Belfast 
Armagh - Zio Restaurant 
Derry - Hidden City Cafe Derry 
Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal 
Down - New Quays Portavogie 
Fermanagh - Tullana on the Green 
Monaghan - The Hive 
Tyrone - The Kitchen 
Cavan - Shades Bar & Grill 

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

Antrim - A Peculiar Tea Belfast 
Armagh  -Clenaghans Restaurant 
Derry - Sooty Olive 
Donegal  -Fisk Seafood Bar Downings 
Down - Frae Holywood 
Fermanagh  -Finn Lough Dining 
Monaghan  -Neighbourhood Monaghan 
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown 
Cavan  -The Olde Post Inn Cavan 

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Antrim - Shu Restaurant Belfast, Julian Henry 
Armagh - Sally McNallys, Matthew Bird 
Derry - Ocho Tapas Bistro Portstewart, Natalia Polo Mullan  
Donegal  -Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation, Mairead Anderson  
Down  -Noble, Saul Mcconnel  
Fermanagh  -28 At The Hollow Enniskillen, Zara McHugh 
Monaghan  -Courthouse Restaurant Carrickmacross, Charlotte Carr  
Tyrone  -Oysters Restaurant Strabane, Caroline Clarke  
Cavan - People's Restaurant, Lubomir Kosturik 

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

Antrim - Ox Cave Belfast 
Armagh  -Wine & Brine  
Derry  -Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry 
Donegal  -Harvey's Point 
Down  -Noble 
Fermanagh  -Saddlers Bistro 
Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough 
Tyrone - The Wine Rack 
Cavan - The Olde Post Inn Cavan 

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

Antrim - Ursa Minor Bakehouse 
Armagh - McCrums Coffee & Bistro 
Derry - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant 
Donegal - Ahoy Cafe Killybegs 
Down - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens 
Fermanagh - The Jolly Sandwich Bar 
Monaghan - Roberto's Coffee Shop 
Tyrone - Piece of Cake Omagh 
Cavan - Hard Boiled Egg Cafe 

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

Antrim - Ora Wine And Tapas Belfast City 
Armagh - Shapla Indian Restaurant 
Derry - Mekong Street Food Derry 
Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal 
Down - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro Newtownards 
Fermanagh - Kamal Mahal 
Monaghan - Eastern Balti House 
Tyrone - Masala Strabane  
Cavan - Chilli Lounge 

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

Antrim - Banh Boy Antrim 
Armagh - Hungry Goat 
Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry 
Donegal - Snugborough 
Down - Frae, Holywood 
Fermanagh - Between The Bridges Enniskillen 
Monaghan - Fro & Co 
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown 
Cavan - Súil Eile  

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson

Antrim - Sunflower Public House 
Armagh - Hole in the Wall 
Derry - Sandinos 
Donegal - Harbour Bar 
Down - The Hillside 
Fermanagh - Charlie's Bar, Enniskillen 
Monaghan - The Coachhouse & Olde Bar 
Tyrone - Farmers Home 
Cavan - The Anglers Rest Ballyconnell 

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

Antrim - Mourne's Seafood Bar 
Armagh - Digby's Bar & Restaurant 
Derry - Native Seafood  
Donegal - Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation 
Down - Underground Dining 
Fermanagh - Dollakis Enniskillen 
Monaghan - Andy's Bar & Restaurant 
Tyrone - The Copper Tap & 1806 
Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant 

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

Antrim - Grand Central Hotel, Belfast 
Armagh - Newforge House 
Derry - Ardtara Country House 
Donegal - Harvey's Point 
Down - The Cuan 
Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Catalina 
Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough 
Tyrone - Corick House Hotel & Spa 
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant Blacklion  

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

Antrim - Bushmills Inn 
Armagh - Newforge House 
Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry 
Donegal - Rathmullan House Hotel Rathmullan 
Down - Noble  
Fermanagh - Franco's Restaurant 
Monaghan - Neighbourhood Monaghan 
Tyrone - Oysters Restaurant Strabane 
Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant 

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

Antrim - The Morning Star 
Armagh - The Head O The Road 
Derry - Walled City Brewery 
Donegal - The Rusty Mackerel 
Down - The Dirty Duck 
Fermanagh - The TapHouse Enniskillen 
Monaghan - The Squealing Pig Bar & Restaurant 
Tyrone - The Brewer's House 
Cavan - Murph's Gastro Pub 

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast, Alex Greene 
Armagh - Wine & Brine, Chris McGowan 
Derry - Scarpello And Co, Derek Creagh  
Donegal - The Olde Glen Bar, Ciaran Sweeney  
Down - Frae, Shaun Tinman 
Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Stephen Holland  
Monaghan - Courthouse Restaurant, Conor Mee  
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant, James Devine  
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant, Carmel McGirr  

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast 
Armagh - Wine & Brine  
Derry - Brown’s Bonds Hill 
Donegal - The Lemon Tree Restaurant 
Down - Noble 
Fermanagh - 28 At The Hollow 
Monaghan - The Courthouse Carrickmacross 
Tyrone - Chapter V Restaurant 
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant

