Fire breaks out in Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a fire at a derelict building in the Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan.

There are currently three appliances in attendance, two fire appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance.

The incident is ongoing.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart advised people to avoid the area.

"There is a fire at the Southern Regional College site. Fire authorities and police are at the scene," she said.

A PSNI spokesperson told those living nearby to close their windows and to avoid the area.