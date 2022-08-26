Agriculture Minister visits Moy Park Performance House in Waringstown

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has visited the Moy Park Performance House and broiler farm in Waringstown, run by farmer Kingsley Jordan.

During his visit, the Minister was shown the advanced systems which ensure the house environment is as energy efficient as possible. Solar electricity, generated on site, is converted to heat via an electronic boiler or stored in an onsite battery bank.

Minister Poots said: “I would like to thank Moy Park for the opportunity to see the broiler performance house and the nearby broiler farm.

“Moy Park has a long history of innovation and make a very significant contribution to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Their performance house has the most advanced ventilation control systems available, which constantly monitors both internal and ambient conditions and controls the environment in an energy efficient way.

“I welcome the opportunity to see the work ongoing to increase their environmental sustainability and meet their own commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2040.

“My vision for future agricultural support is focused on the delivery of four outcomes: increased productivity; environmental sustainability, improved resilience and an integrated supply chain. This farm is a good example of how these outcomes are linked and by improving one outcome can provide a positive effect on one or more. The early adaption of technology on this farm demonstrates how research, industry, knowledge and technology transfer will provide the solutions to the challenges we face going forward."

Justin Coleman, Agri Business and Live Production Services Director at Moy Park added: "We welcome the opportunity to show Minister Poots some of our latest technology advances that support our commitment to achieving net zero and enhanced animal welfare.

"We’re proud to work closely with DAERA, industry partners and our farmers to progress sustainability across the agri supply chain through research, development, and collaborations, whilst considering wider environmental challenges such as ammonia and economic viability. We will continue to help nurture and grow Northern Ireland’s food industry through meaningful and sustainable steps like this to help address emissions and protect our rural economy."