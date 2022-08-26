Council approves three events taking place on its property

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has approved proposals for some of its properties to host three separate events in September.

At a meeting on Monday, August 22, councillors were told three organisations had approached the local authority requesting permission to hold separate events on council property.

The first of the these is NI Hyatt, in partnership with the Rio Ferdinand foundation, who are hoping to extend last year’s initiative which was held at Portadown People’s Park with a family orientated event at Brownstown Park, Portadown on Sunday, September 4 from 10am to 3pm.

Councillors were advised that the income to the council from this event is expected to be £178.50 and should the event be approved, the park will remain open as normal.

An additional request was received to use Portadown’s Pleasure Gardens green space to provide a fun fair type attraction for Portadown and the wider area from Murray’s Amusement Fun Fair.

The proposal from the operator is to set up the fun fair on Friday, September 16 and operate on Saturday, September 17 from 10:30am to 7:30pm in correspondence with the closing time of the Pleasure Gardens play park.

For this event, the council would expect to receive £216 in income. Murray’s Amusements will pay a £1,205 returnable depoist and £108 per day for use of the site over the two day period.

The third and final request before councillors came from Armagh Athletic Club and concerns the TJ McElmeel Cross-Country Event. It is an event the incorporates ten races for boys and girls from U9 to U18 and two senior races for male and female athletes.

The races are run “off road” on a closed circuit on grass and the club has asked permission to use facilities at Armagh Palace Demesne Public Park on Sunday, September 25 with the park to remain open to the public throughout the event. The council will not make any money from this event.

SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said he was happy to propose that all three requests are accepted and this proposal was seconded by UUP representative Alderman Kenneth Twyble.

Councillor Darryn Causby welcomed the Rio Ferdinand Foundation to Brownstown Park and said hosting such an event can only be a positive thing for the facility.

“This highlights Brownstown Park as being one of our really important facilities for events like this,” said the DUP representative.

“We know that Rangers also host their soccer school and Roy Carroll does some training there as well.

“These are quite prestigious names now being associated with Brownstown Park at the Queen Elizabeth II playing fields and I am very pleased about that.”

Cllr Causby also enquired about the proposed fun fair and asked how the event will impact parking availability for the users of the bowling green and raised concern about the anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We know from experience there is quite a significant number of cases of anti-social behaviour mid-afternoon to early evening along that stretch of the river as well and I would want to know what mitigations you will be putting in place to manage some of that,” he asked.

“It is in the afternoon and it is in what is now a busy area in town with the addition of the ongoing developments at the Meadows and I would want to make sure whatever is happening down there has a fairly robust action plan to deal with cases of anti-social behaviour should they arise.

“I am happy to support the proposal if that is included for that second point.”

In response, Council’s head of environmental services, Barry Patience said Council will work with Murray’s Amusements Fun Fair to address the anti-social behaviour in the area and suggested the bowling season will have ended by the time the fun fair arrives.

“We can certainly work with the teams, ourselves and the amusement people to work on anti-social behaviour and the parking issue,” said Mr Patience.

“I don’t know a lot about bowling but I think the season is coming to a close in and around now anyway but again we can work with them on that.”

Councillor Eamonn McNeill said the fun fair will be clashing with the Country Comes To Town event and was told consideration had been given to this and officers were content that both events could co-exist in the town.