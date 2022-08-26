Council notified of intent to move accessible parking bays

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been notified of the Department for Infrastructure’s intent to relocate two accessible parking bays in the borough.

At the local authority’s monthly meeting on Monday, August 22, councillors were told of the plans to move one accessible parking bay in Lurgan and another in Scarva.

A letter from DfI Roads, Senior Network Development Engineer, David McCullagh explained that in Lurgan, DfI Roads has asked to remove and relocate an accessible parking bay to the rear of 142 Edward Street.

A similar letter, also from Mr McCullagh explains that DfI has asked to remove and relocate an accessible parking bay at 38A Main Street Scarva.

In both cases councillors were told the department intends to proceed with the necessary legislation to make the proposed changes in due course.

Councillors noted both proposals without raising any questions or concerns.