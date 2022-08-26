Councillors seek further information of abandonment order amidst fly tipping concerns

Two Lurgan councillors have asked Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough to seek more information following notification from the Department for Infrastructure of its intent to abandon roads at Annesborough Industrial Estate.

At the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, August 22, councillors were informed of DfI’s intent to abandon 11 areas of road totalling 1,728 square metres at Annesborough Industrial Estate, Lurgan, comprising three areas of carriageway and eight areas of footpath.

Commenting on the proposed abandonment, Councillor Keith Haughian said the area is a “pretty difficult hotspot in terms of fly-tipping” and warned the local authorities senior officials that if this abandonment goes ahead, these problems will become the council’s.

“That area they are talking about abandoning is a pretty difficult hotspot in terms of fly-tipping and dumping and I am talking about large scale dumping,” said Cllr Haughian.

“I worked in that area before and even when DfI had it, it was an area where vans appeared in the middle of the night and, kind of like fly-tipping, dumped large scale items.

“If this is being abandoned are Council aware of the likelihood that we are going to have take some responsibility for it.

“It will be on our plate, peoples’ frustrations will be directed towards local councillors and the council, if DfI walk away from it.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray asked if the council knew what DfI’s intention was for the land in question or if there was any way of finding this information out.

“On the same point as Cllr Haughian, I just want to know if we have had any indication of what the department is going to do with that piece of land at the end of the day and do we have any mechanism to find out their intentions,” he said.

The local authority’s Chief Executive, Roger Wilson told the chamber the only information the council has is what has been presented to the meeting but confirmed he would write to the department seeking further information.

“The only correspondence we have is what is on the agenda this evening,” he said.

“If members want, we can certainly write back to DfI seeking more information along the lines of what was enquired about this evening.”