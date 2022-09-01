Blooming lovely!

The Day Opportunities Horticulture group in the Southern Trust started a project to plant a sunflower field earlier this year at our Bannvale site in Gilford.

Service users, staff and visitors to the site have enjoyed watching the sunflowers grow and the field is now in bloom and sunflowers are ready for harvesting.

The Day Opportunities team wish to pass on their thanks to our senior management team and our estates service for supporting the vision for this project and enhancing service user skills and learning experience.

Bunches of sunflowers are available to purchase by contacting Day Opportunities on 028 375 66699 or calling into the office at 10 Moyallen Road, Gilford Monday – Friday 9am – 4.30pm.