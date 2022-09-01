New Drama Project for Millennium Court

Calling all Young Eco Warriors!

Be part of an exciting drama to enlighten others on the effects of climate change on our community. Perhaps you think the “oldies” just don’t get how critical the situation is, now is your opportunity to let them know your thoughts!

This project will teach you about climate change, its effects and how we can all help. You will make a short film piece, written and produced by your group that willed be screened on Earth Day 2023 to your family, friends and local community leaders, councillors and politicians.

There will be something for everyone to do so don’t worry if you are camera shy! We need people to dance, write the script, make the props and backdrops and help with editing, all guided by the talented Fiona Bawn-Thompson of FADD Studios of Dance & Drama.

This group will start 7-8.30pm Thursday 8th September and run until January 2023 in Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown. Suitable for 8–14-year-olds, no previous experience required.

Sign up for your place: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/earth-day-drama-project-tickets-399447427007