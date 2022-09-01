Businesses call for end to ABC Council strike

Retail NI, Portadown, Banbridge and Lisburn Chambers of Commerce have jointly urged for agreement to reached in the current Council Services Strike in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Members of Unite, GBM and Nipsa are taking action in a dispute over pay and conditions at ABC Council.

Over 1,000 workers are taking part in the dispute with all services being affected.

There is likelihood that Lisburn City and Castlereagh Borough Council is set to follow.

In a joint statement Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts, and the Presidents of Portadown, Banbridge, and Lisburn Chambers, Adrian Farrell, Michael Donaghy and Katrina Collins said: “It is not for us to take sides in any industrial dispute, but it is our responsibility to point out the damage that this strike is doing to our respective members' businesses and our town centres.

“Overflowing bins and rubbish on our streets are the very last things our members, consumers and high streets need as we face the most serious economic challenge in a generation.

“We would urge the Councils and Trade Unions to go the extra mile to secure an agreement as this situation cannot continue any longer.

“Hopefully then any secured deal could be replicated throughout all Council areas in Northern Ireland to prevent any further disruption.”