Three points for excess speed offence

A motorist, who used excess speed, has had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.

The case of Matthew Gribben, (28), of Farlough Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 31.

The court heard that on February 1 this year, the defendant was detected driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

In his defence, the court was told that Gribben didn’t take up the offer of a fixed penalty in time and that he currently has six live points on his licence.

District Judge Peter Magill endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points and imposed a fine of £65.