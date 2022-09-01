Three points for excess speed offence

Three points for excess speed offence

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Thursday 1 September 2022 7:44

A motorist, who used excess speed, has had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.

The case of Matthew Gribben, (28), of Farlough Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 31.

The court heard that on February 1 this year, the defendant was detected driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

In his defence, the court was told that Gribben didn’t take up the offer of a fixed penalty in time and that he currently has six live points on his licence.

District Judge Peter Magill endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points and imposed a fine of £65.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com