Alliance councillor calls for traffic calming measures in Gibson’s Hill

Alliance party councillor Jessica Johnston has called for traffic calming measures to be explored in an attempt to reduce speeding along the Gilford Road at the 40mph section at Gibson’s Hill.

Cllr Johnston said that she was contacted by "concerned residents who felt unsafe walking along the main road when many vehicles were regularly exceeding the speed limit for the area".

Gibson’s Hill is situated on the main Gilford Road and is between two national speed limit sections, with cars often not slowing down in and out of the area.

Councillor Johnston added: “Traffic calming measures and at the very least, increasing the visibility of 40mph speed limit signs and introducing Speed Indicator Devices, could all go a long way in helping to reduce speeding and to ensure residents feel safe walking along the main road in their own area.

“I have raised both resident and my own concerns after visiting the area, with the Department for Infrastructure and PSNI to see what can be done to discourage speeding by road users.

"I am hopeful that after their investigation, measures can be put in place to improve road safety in this area for all.”