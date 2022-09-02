Caught in possession of cannabis after police called with neighbour

A Craigavon man has been sentenced for being in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Dwayne Mullan, 35, of Aldervale in Craigavon, appeared at Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The court heard that on May 3, 2020 at 12.30pm police were in attendance at an address in the Craigavon area. They noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from next door's premises, and persons were coming and going from the property.

Police knocked on the door and spoke with the defendant. He identified himself as the occupier and a search was carried out.

During the course of the search police located one silver cannabis grinder containing approximately half a gram of cannabis and a black metal tin addition to that containing a further half a gram.

Mullan was notebook interviewed under caution and made full and frank admissions to being in possession of the items for personal use.

Fintan McAleer, defending, said Mullan had given an explanation to officers.

“There was no need for forensics, given his cooperation at the scene,” he added.

Mr McAleer added that Mullan was using this cannabis to self-medicate but that he was entitled to credit for his co-operation.

District Judge Greg McCourt sentenced him to one month in prison and imposed the £25 offender levy.

