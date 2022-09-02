Date set for Sam Marshall inquest

Representatives of the family of Sam Marshall have called for no further delays after a date for the inquest into his murder was set.

The 31-year-old was shot on March 7, 1990 by UVF gunmen as he left Lurgan police station along with fellow republicans Tony McCaughey and Colin Duffy.

A preliminary hearing took place this week with the inquest scheduled to be heard over two weeks, starting on March 20.

Judge Gilpin will preside with the inquest taking place either at the Royal Courts of Justice or Laganside Courthouse.

Thirty witnesses are expected to give evidence either in person or through a statement.

Inquests into the deaths of two men who were shot dead at Gransha Hospital in Londonderry in 1984 and four IRA men shot in Clonoe in 1992 are expected to take place just after the Marshall inquest.

“To run them concurrently or even very close in sequence is going to cause significant difficulty,” said Mark Robinson, representing the PSNI and the Ministry of Defenece.

However, Malachy McGowan, representing the Marshall family, said: “I think there was a position paper lodged by the next of kin in 2015 which identified that this was the oldest outstanding inquest in the jurisdiction – and we’re now seven years on.”

“There would be a concern at any proposal from any party that it be further delayed.

“If the MoD or the PSNI intend to put in submissions, then we would simply ask for an opportunity to respond to those submissions.”