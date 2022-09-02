Defendant concedes he made "a mistake"

A motorist, who drove a little more than two weeks after being disqualified, has been warned this is his “last chance”.

The case of Marcin Nowak, (38), of Carrisbrook Gardens, Lisburn, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 31.

The court heard that on April 27 this year, police were conducting speed checks on the A1 Dromore, with the restriction being 60mph on that road.

Police noted a vehicle travelling from the direction of Banbridge and the speed reading was 81mph.

Officers stopped the vehicle, spoke with the defendant to make him aware of the nature of their enquiries and further checks showed he was a disqualified driver after receiving a ban at Lisburn Magistatres’ Court on April 11 for a period of two years.

In his defence, the court was told that Nowak is married with two children and is self-employed working as a mechanic. It was added that the defendant pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and he didn’t have legal representation when he received a driving ban on April 11.

District Judge Peter Magill reminded Nowak he had already served a prison sentence for an exact same offence with the defendant replying: “I made a mistake”.

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence suspended for two years and a 12 month disqualification for driving whilst disqualified, a six month disqualification and a £250 fine for no insurance, a three month disqualification and a £250 fine for excess speed.

The Judge finalised proceedings by warning Nowak it was his “last chance”.