Man found living in a shed stole TV and stereo from house

A man who was living in a shed has been released from prison after admitting burglary and dishonestly using electricity.

Jurij Andrejev, 42, of Jervis Street in Portadown appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court via video link on Friday.

He was accused of stealing a TV and stereo system and dishonestly using electricity on dates between March 1 and April 8 this year.

The court heard that on Friday, April 8, police attended a property on the Carrickblacker Road in Portadown in relation to a male living in the shed of the rear of the property.

Upon arrival officers observed an extension cord going from inside the dining room in the house, out of the window and into the shed. A male was located in the shed and was identified as the defendant.

Police observed a number of electrical items including a TV and stereo system which, upon speaking to the injured party, was valued at around £200. An electrical heater was also located plugged into the extension cord.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Banbridge Custody were upon being interviewed he made some admissions to the offences.

A solicitor defending Andrejev said that the defendant had been in custody since the commission of these offences.

“He achieved bail towards the end of May but he was unable to perfect that as the only address available to him was in the Simon Community hostel, and no beds had become available over the last number of months,” added Andrejev’s representative.

“He is a man who struggles with drug addiction, particularly heroin. He was rendered homeless at this time and he made probably industrious attempts to secure some kind of accommodation. He had taken an extension lead from a property to an outhouse and lived there for some time in some fairly squalid conditions.

“He's fully aware that unless he tackles his drug and alcohol issues, he's going to find himself back before the court.

“I'm instructed that he does have the offer of accommodation with a friend for a short time with the hope of getting back into something type of employment.

“He's previously worked in factory settings but that's been interrupted as a result of his drug issues in the past.”

District Judge Greg McCourt sentenced him eight months imprisonment, which is time served on each of the two charges. That meant that he could be released from prison.

A suspended sentence which was given to Andrejev in April 2021 was also re-suspended for a year.