Outdoor equipment destroyed in blaze at Harrison Nursery School
Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

michael.scott@yourlurgan.com

Friday 2 September 2022 20:15

There has been anger following a fire at Harrison Nursery School in Lurgan.

Local MP Carla Lockhart said three young people were seen fleeing the scene of this arson attack.  

"The outdoor house, table and chair at Harrison Nursery School have been destroyed by a deliberate fire," she said.        

"This equipment was funded and donated by parents, the local community and the staff. It was enjoyed every day by the little ones and the principal and staff are just devastated.

"Anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI. CCTV footage is being looked at currently. Help solve this despicable act by ensuring any information you may have is passed on to the police."

She added, "Everyone loves Harrison Nursery and I know that the community will rally round and rebuild this bigger and better." 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to replace the equipment. To donate visit HERE

