Sacrifice of Orange family must never be forgotten – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has joined with the Grand Master of the Orange Institution, Edward Stevenson, and DUP Leader Rt. Hon. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, in marking Orange Victims Day at a poignant ceremony and opening of an exhibition entitled Moving Tributes at Brownlow House, Lurgan.

The exhibition will run until today, September 3, and is aimed at honouring those from the Orange family murdered by terrorists.

Commenting after the service and the opening of the exhibition, Carla Lockhart said: “339 Orangemen and one Orange woman were murdered by terrorists in that period now widely called ‘The Troubles’.

"This term somewhat sanitises what of course actually happened here – a brutal, murderous campaign by terrorists, motivated by sectarian hatred. A terrorist campaign that sought to take Northern Ireland out of the Union and drive those who held a British identity out of their homeland.

"One only need to look at the targeting of isolated Protestants in border areas to see that the IRA sought to ethnic cleanse large swathes of Tyrone, Londonderry, Fermanagh and Armagh. The story of ‘The Troubles’ is one of hate, of brutality, of slaughter.

"Many of these victims were members of the Orange Institution. They lived peaceably with their neighbours, regardless of religious belief. Yet the IRA chose them to die.

"Today we remember those who lost their lives. We also remember their loved ones. Today they listen to the leader of Sinn Fein boast that there was ‘no alternative’ to their loved ones being murdered. How utterly contemptable, but a reminder of the mindset of Irish Republicanism that never changes.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those today who mourn these innocent victims. They will not be forgotten, and neither will the actions of the IRA and their political cheerleaders.

"I would commend the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for hosting this event and for the efforts put into the exhibition. I would encourage people to take time and visit Brownlow House to remember the innocent victims.”

Entry to the exhibition is free and is open today (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm. Catering for groups is available during the exhibition and can be pre-booked for groups by contacting Brownlow House on 028 3832 6049.