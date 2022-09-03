Caught speeding while rushing home from shop

A Lurgan man who admitted speeding has been fined and penalty points endorsed on his licence.

Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday was Gary McGeown, 32, of Francis Street.

On Thursday, April 7, at 7.36pm hours on Black Island Road, Loughgall, the defendant was detected driving at a speed of 74 miles per hour, some 34 miles per hour in excess of the 40 miles per hour limit.

The matter could not be dealt with a fixed penalty.

A defence representative said that the road in question changes from a 60mph zone to a 40mph zone, then back to 60mph and once again to a 40.

“He accepts that that's still over the speed limit,” he added.

“Long story short, he was working late and before he returned home he got a text message, outlining that he had to pickup something from the shop.

“He tried to get home as quickly as possible from this run to the shop.

District Judge Greg McCourt said McGeown benefited from pleading guilty on the first occasion.

He was fined £125 and three penalty points were endorsed on his licence, while the £15 offender levy was also imposed.