Pre-sentence report ordered for motoring offences accused

A pre-sentence report has been ordered after a man admitted a number of motoring offences at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Sixty-year-old Keith Wilson, of Shaerf Drive in Lurgan, admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance and having no driving licence.

The offences took place in the William Street area of Lurgan on June 3 this year.

District Judge Greg McCourt was told by a defence representative that as Wilson had a “significant record for this type of offending” that he may wish to order the report.

The judge decided to do so, with the report due to be before the court on September 23.