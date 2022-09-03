Speeding R driver given four penalty points

A driver has escaped losing her licence after admitted speeding on the dual carriageway.

Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court was Sabrina Crilly, 40, of Ballycastle Court in Belfast.

The court heard that on Tuesday, June 20, police were conducting a speed enforcement operation on the A1 at Dromore. This segment of road is covered by a 60mph limit.

At approximately 12.27pm, police detected the vehicle driving at 77 miles per hour. They stopped this vehicle and observed R plates fitted to both the front and rear windscreen.

The driver identified herself as a defendant and was driving within our current restriction period of 45 miles per hour.

District Judge Greg McCourt remarked that Crilly was travelling at “well over 45”.

“I have to accept that her licence is in jeopardy here today,” her solicitor said.

He added that the car is a DLA vehicle and that her children would be unable to use public transport to get to school.

“She has pleaded at the first opportunity and I have explained here that, frankly, you may well be looking at taking a licence from her, but she tells me that would be absolutely disastrous,” the defence representative added.

Four penalty points were endorsed on her licence while she was fined £150. The £15 offender levy was also imposed.