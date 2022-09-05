Go for a spin this summer on the Black Paths

Discover how to travel more actively using the Black Paths thanks to a series of Autumn Rides being organised by Cycul and supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Find out where all these paths go and how you can create your own active travel routes between Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan.

Join in as participants join the dots on bi-weekly cycle tours around the best, most complex cycle network on the Island of Ireland.

The tours cover the history, geography, engineering and thinking behind the creation of Craigavon and the Black Paths active travel network.

Leaving from South Lake Leisure Centre, tours are suitable for all ages and abilities. There are 30 places available on each tour with those participating asked to bring your own roadworthy bike & helmet.

Tours last approximately two hours and cover 20km of the overall 40km network, with a different route being taken each time.

For more information about the Black Paths visit: www.blackpaths.org

Cost: free

DATE & TIMES

SEPTEMBER

Thursday: 15th September 6–8pm : Brownlow & the Lakes

Saturday: 17th 11am–1pm : Oxford Island

Thursday: 22nd September 6–8pm : Craigavon to Portadown and back

Saturday: 24th 11am–1pm : Segoe, Carn & Kernan

OCTOBER

Celebrating Positive Ageing Month.

Saturday 8th 11am – 1pm : Seagoe, Carn & Kernan

Friday 14th 3-5pm : Oxford Island