Harrison principal's praise as community comes together to help nursery school following blaze

The Principal at Harrison Nursery School in Lurgan has thanked the local community and beyond for their kind words and donations.

A deliberate fire on Friday night saw the outdoor house, table and chair at the Nursery School being destroyed, with local MP Carla Lockhart stating that three young people were seen fleeing the scene.

A fundraising page was immediately set-up to help repay for the damage caused, with over £2,500 raised so far.

Jill Hunter, Principal at the Nursery School, was thankful for all the help they have received so far as they come to terms with what happened.

“I am very grateful for the support not only financially, but also those who have sent messages and called to visit,” she said.

“The support from the Lurgan community has been amazing as well as those who live further afield.

“I am not from Lurgan but I have been here for nearly 20 years and my heart belongs to the town.

“The Harrison Hollows is a legacy that I want to leave behind for Lurgan which is a little haven in the middle of the town.

“When I received the call on Friday night, it felt like a personal attack which I know it wasn’t, but I just was so disappointed and I’m glad the children didn’t see the chaos.

“We’ve cleared the area thanks to the help of so many people and it will be used by the children this week.

“Since Friday, we have been offered so much help in terms of a new tin roof, a discounted price on wood, the offer of two new picnic tables, a bucket collection by Glenavon and the Church I preach in are hosting a table quiz.

“I would also like to thank other schools in the area who have been in touch and it is really appreciated.

“I am scared of missing individuals and businesses out who have really supported us because we are indebted to every single one.”

Mrs Hunter stated that the damage caused to the outdoor house, table and chair can’t be given a numerical value as it was extremely sentimental.

“Due to the extent of the fire, the shelter, table and chair are irreplaceable,” she added.

“We raised money personally for them through crafts which we later sold at a fair.

“The shelter was built by a family member who has immense craftsmanship skills, the chair was built by a father of a past pupil and I still have the war wounds from crafting the table.

“The children will have the memories from enjoying the outdoor playing area but thankfully they won’t remember the carnage.”

The Principal praised the quick response by the Fire Brigade and insists the investigation is still ongoing.

“I am just relieved the trees didn’t catch fire,” she stressed.

“The trees have been nurtured and loved for quite some time and I’d have been even more emotional if they had been destroyed.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deserve a lot of praise for their prompt response.

“The PSNI have been extremely thorough and returned again on Saturday to check in on things.

“It’s a shame we are in this position but we have also seen how much a community can come together.”