Loyal Order leaders pay tribute to victims

The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in Co Armagh to mark Orange Victims’ Day.

The opening ceremony of the Moving Tribute Exhibition of Banners and Drums took place on September 1 at Brownlow House in Lurgan honouring those from the Orange Family murdered by terrorists.

After viewing the exhibition, the senior officers of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, the Apprentice Boys of Derry, the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution travelled to the Royal Black Institution’s headquarters in Loughgall to undertake their annual Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony.

The Act of Remembrance was preceded by the dedication of a memorial plaque by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, which remembers all Sir Knights who paid the supreme sacrifice in world wars, wars, conflicts, and acts of terrorism.

The Rev Canon Will Murphy, Grand Chaplain in the Royal Black Institution, conducted the Act of Remembrance, following which the leaders of all the organisations laid their wreaths at the newly dedicated Memorial Tablet.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony all in attendance enjoyed fellowship over lunch, after which a meeting of the Loyal Orders took place to discuss issues of mutual concern and benefit.

Speaking after the meeting, the Rev Anderson said. “Today, as leading representatives of the Loyal Orders gathered both in Lurgan and Loughgall, we reflected and paid tribute to those from the Orange Family who gave their lives so that we may have the freedoms that we enjoy today.

“Many others - brave men and women - bear physical and mental scars, and it is only right that they too are remembered on occasions such as this.”