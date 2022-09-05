Lynas Food Outlet opening new store this Thursday

Lynas Food Outlet, a Northern Ireland family-run food company, known for its offering of big, bulk and value food and household goods, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Portadown.

The new Lynas Food Outlet is situated at Magowan West, Portadown and will open to the public and trade on Thursday, September 8 at 10am.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Portadown store as part of our continued expansion in Northern Ireland. For a long time, I have wanted to open a Lynas Food Outlet in this area, and I am very happy to have found the right location in Magowan West”, said Andrew Lynas, Group Managing Director.

“We are excited to welcome the public and trade customers from the area into our unique shopping environment that ensures they get big, bulk and value products. Now more than ever in the current cost of living crisis, the Food Outlet can help families with its bulk and value for money offering."

Lynas Food Outlet opened their first store in 2013 and now have 11 stores across Northern Ireland.

The parent company of Lynas Foodservice began over 70 years ago from a fishmongers shop on a small street in Coleraine and has grown into the largest family-owned foodservice company in Ireland.

Through its stores, Lynas Food Outlet offers hundreds of quality fresh, frozen, grocery and household products in bigger packs at wholesale value. Plus, the stores have their own Butchery Merchant meaning that each cut is hand selected by Lynas’ own Causeway Prime Craft Butchers.