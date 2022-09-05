Pop-up market success

Portadown was buzzing last week, as hundreds of local families and children attended the town’s late summer pop up market on Friday past (August 26, 2022).

Gathering at Magowan West Plaza on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm, crowds got to browse and shop dozens of stalls featuring some of the borough’s finest food and drink produce, while lots of young families got to enjoy puppet shows as well as take part in fun-filled arts and crafts, and circus skills workshops.

The feel-good market also featured walk about entertainers, trapeze artists, face painting, carnival games, cookery demos and live music.

“It was fantastic to see so many local people out enjoying themselves at last week’s pop up market in Portadown,” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“With so much on display last week – from our award-winning Food Heartland producers to our amazing local entertainers and performers – we have a lot to be proud of and events like these represent a great way to bring everyone together in celebration of this.”

The Portadown Pop Up Market is being organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council supported by Portadown Chamber of Commerce.