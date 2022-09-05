Rushmere's Cookie Box closes its doors

The Cookie Box at Rushmere Shopping Centre has closed just months after opening, with bosses telling staff that “immediate pressures” had forced their hand.

The firm, which specialised in cookies and milkshakes, has closed all of their outlets after the business had become “unmanagable”.

Opening their first outlet on Belfast’s Ann Street in 2008, they had expanded to having eight outlets across Northern Ireland.

Staff learned that they were out of work on Thursday when they were sent an email by a third party insolvency company.

The email, send on behalf of the directors, said that they should not come to work on Friday morning.

It added: “I apologise for the timing of this email, however given the immediate pressures, the position has become unmanageable.”