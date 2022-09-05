SDLP councillor says he is embarrassed by state of borough's streets as strike enters fourth week

A Lurgan councillor has said he is “embarrassed” at the state of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s streets but is hopeful “positive” talks will bring an end to industrial action the local authority’s staff are taking.

Three trade unions, NIPSA, GMB and Unite the Union, have issued council with notification of industrial action commencing on Monday, August 15 for a four- week period until Sunday, September 11.

It had been hoped council’s senior management team, led by chief executive, Roger Wilson, would be able to find an agreement with the unions that would lead to a resumption of normal services. However, as of Monday, September 5, the strike has entered its fourth week.

Speaking on Sunday evening, SDLP Councillor Ciaran Toman expressed his frustration as both an elected representative and resident within the borough, with the current situation and expressed his hope that a resolution may soon be found following “positive” talks.

“Unfortunately tomorrow (Monday) we enter another week of disruption to council services. Scheduled bin and recycling collections will not take place and disruption to leisure and community services will continue,” said Cllr Toman.

“As a councillor, ratepayer and resident I, like everyone else want to see the ongoing dispute resolved as quickly as possible. I am frustrated at the lack of progress in talks to date. I am embarrassed at the state of our streets. I share the anger that bins remain overflowing and householders don’t know what to do.

“I see children’s play parks in a terrible state, children can’t get playing football matches on council pitches, events are cancelled, Silverwood Golf Course is in a terrible state, there is a negative impact on businesses and the list goes on.

“I am also appalled at the lack of progress in addressing issues of concern for staff, around wages and conditions, especially those on lower pay. There is no justification or excuse it needs resolved.

“Talks between council management and staff representatives continued last week, but no breakthrough was achieved. Tomorrow (Monday) councillors will meet with union representatives.”

He continued by describing the situation as a shambles but asked residents not to dump their household waste at “the side of the road or the recycling centre”.

“I and my SDLP colleagues are working hard to see this whole shambles resolved,” he said.

“I want to see staff properly paid and recognised for their work, equally I don’t want to see hard pressed households hit with higher rates bills. Every household is feeling the strain.

“I have been helping some families facing very difficult times, it is only going to get tougher.

“Can I ask you to please not dump your household waste at the side of the road or the recycling centre, don’t leave bags of waste at litter bins in town centres as this only adds to the problem.

“The official advice is to try and keep your black bin bags in the garage or shed. I know this is not ideal, it’s not a message I like to have to relay. It’s what I am doing.

“I know there are concerns around the build up of waste and the impact on public health, rats etc and I share those concerns.

“All I can hope for is that we get the breakthrough this week. Talks have been positive and progress has been made, lets just hope this is near an end.”