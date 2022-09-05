Youth league calls off fixtures as strike runs into fourth week

One of the area’s biggest youth sport organisations has been forced to call off its fixtures indefinitely due to the ongoing strike at ABC Council.

The Mid-Ulster Youth League said that that their hand had been forced by the lack of available council-run football pitches across the borough.

“Unfortunately the Mid-Ulster Youth League has to suspend all games starting the week ending 10th,” the league posted on its Facebook page.

“This due to the industrial action in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

“The league would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused the clubs, players, parents and coaches. This is totally out of the league’s control.”

The league posted a list of over 20 venues which were unavailable next week, including Gordon Playing Fields, Lord Lurgan Park and the 3G at Lurgan Junior High School.

It’s the latest development in a strike which is now running into a fourth week and shows no sign of abating at this stage.

Around 1,000 workers from Unite, Nipsa and GMB have been involved in the industrial action since August 15.

One union leader said that the feeing of strength on the picket line has been getting stronger as the strike went on.

“We are serving notice for indefinite strike action from Unite the Union,” said Brenda Stevenson from the union.

“We really need to find a resolution to this.

“We have been into council and given them a toolkit... for how they can do this through the rates process, which they are already engaging on.”

Alan Perry from the GMB added: “There is no deal on the table as we enter the fourth week next week.

“We are still apart in relation to trying to get a suitable agreement and unfortunately the strike action continues.”

It is believed that the council made an offer including an organisational-wide pay and grading review, reinforcing a commitment to addressing issues of assimilating staff to new structures, and an offer of £1,400 to all staff, spread across two £700 payments in 2022/23.

Last night, Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle said his party would continue to work to bring strike to an end with a pay deal fair to both workers and the ratepayer.

“Sinn Féin fully support the workers demand for a fair pay deal,” said the party’s group leader.

“Twice we have brought forward proposals that would help break the deadlock and deliver an end to the strike. Sadly our proposals have not enjoyed the support of the majority of councillors and we now call on all parties and members to publicly state their position.

“We continue to visit picket lines and liaise daily with union leaders and senior officers of the council.

“It is clear, however, that the most recent bout of negotiations have stalled. As such we will again, this week work to secure a deal.

“Unfortunately due to the confidential nature of negotiations we cannot always give the public the details they deserve.

“However we wish to reassure the workers and our ratepayers that we stand ready to deliver a deal that will bring the strike to an immediate end.”