Council says it has made improved offer to staff - but no agreement reached

Staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been made an improved pay offer, the local authority says.

However, it says that no agreement has been reached with the three trade unions whose members are out on strike.

Over 1,000 members of Unite, GMB and Nipsa have been involved in industrial action.

In an update provided a short time ago by the council, staff have been offered a payment of £1,800 (in addition to the national pay offer); a commitment to carry out a full organisational wide pay and grading review in lieu of the SCP increments; and a commitment to finalising the assimilation and harmonisation matters in a way that poses no detriment to staff.

A spokesperson for the council apologised for the service disruption caused, as week four of the dispute continues.

“It is important for residents to understand the position of the Council, the challenges it faces, and the reasons why there has not been a resolution to date, despite comprehensive negotiations,” a spokesperson said.

“The Council this year, like all families and businesses, is facing unprecedented financial pressure with regard to increased fuel, energy and other costs. These costs combined with the national pay offer of £1925 for all staff, along with the additional salary increments requested by Trade Unions, could potentially mean a double-digit rates increase to cover salary costs.

“The challenge that Council face is to find this money in a way that protects jobs and services and does not pass the burden onto ratepayers, who are also suffering financially at this time.

“The Council is acutely aware of the current cost of living crisis and the impact this is having on staff, and has made an improved offer to staff as follows:

A payment of £1,800 (in addition to the national pay offer)

A commitment to carry out a full organisational wide pay and grading review in lieu of the SCP increments

A commitment to finalising the assimilation and harmonisation matters in a way that poses no detriment to staff.

“Unfortunately, an agreement has not been reached."

The spokesperson added that the council has however made good progress across other areas of negotiations, including finalising an approach and timetable for all outstanding assimilation and harmonisation matters.

“Elected members and the Council wish to reassure residents that they remain fully committed to finding a way forward with the Trade Unions, to reach a satisfactory outcome that will end this dispute.

“Residents will continue to be informed of anticipated service updates via the Council’s website: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/servicedisruption, and social media (Facebook/Twitter).”