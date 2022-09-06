Fined for motoring offences including having mobile phone in hand while driving

A 27-year-old Polish man has been fined for a number of motoring offences.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court was Piotr Michlewicz of Creggan Road in Carrickmore.

On Thursday, August 12 at approximately 12.20pm, police were mobile patrol, driving on Church Street in Portadown when a blue BMW drove past going in the opposite direction towards Portadown town centre.

Police observed the defendant driving the vehicle, holding a silver phone in his right hand on the steering wheel.

The officers immediately turned and pulled up alongside the vehicle. They observed the defendant still holding the phone in his hand and signalled for him to pull the vehicle over.

They informed him that they had stopped from having observing this.

They conducted vehicle and driver checks, which showed the vehicle was uninsured. When asked, the defendant produced a Direct Line insurance certificate that was dated, until March 13, 2022.

Police contacted Direct Line who confirmed that the vehicle insurance policy had been cancelled in April 2021.

A defence representative said on Michlewicz’s behelf that while the phone was in his hand, it wasn’t up to his ear and he wasn’t on a call.

“He accepts he was holding the mobile phone,” he added.

“The law has changed in respect that. I think having a mobile phone [while you are driving] puts you in difficulty.

“He did have insurance. I think there may have been a lack of funds in his account and I think there was an issue with his pay and it lapsed. He had moved address and hadn’t notified the insurance company which, of course, is his own fault.

“It was one of those situations where he got caught out.”

District Judge Greg McCourt fined Michlewicz £250 for using a motor vehicle without insurance and £100 for using a mobile phone while driving.