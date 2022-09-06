firmus announce 56.3% price rise in Greater Belfast and Ten Towns networks

firmus energy has announced increases to its natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network and Ten Towns Network area by 56.3%.

The increase will take effect from October 3, 2022.

The firm said that as announced recently by the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator, continuing increases in global wholesale gas prices are impacting the tariffs of local energy suppliers.

The change in tariffs will mean an extra £15.50 per week on to the average household bill for the Ten Towns Network area and £16.22 per week for the Greater Belfast Network area.

Niall Martindale, Chief Executive of firmus energy, said: “Increases in wholesale gas commodity costs continue to impact the market and regrettably, we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian disruption to the supply of natural gas in Europe is having a significant and adverse impact on energy costs, affecting all suppliers here in Northern Ireland, as well as nationally and internationally.

“We know this is not welcome news. Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of wholesale prices on the global market, and we have no option but to reflect the cost of this gas within our tariffs. We remain committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many households and businesses and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help.”

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said the rise was "shocking".

"We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and we are angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers. Until recent times, a household’s typical annual bill was lower than the amount of this increase.

"Once this price rise takes place on 3rd October, consumer bills will be around four times the norm, highlighting why the Consumer Council has been calling for much more support for consumers.

"We know from speaking to consumers daily that many are choosing between heating and eating, and for some, neither is an option. It is really worrying to think how these consumers are going to cope over the winter months. Such high prices will make the coming winter miserable for many and life threatening for some.”

He added, “These increases, mainly due to the sustained high price of wholesale gas, follow well-publicised rises in home heating oil, electricity and grocery costs. This is extremely worrying news for consumers in vulnerable situations and low-income households. It also means a wider group of households than ever are having their budgets stretched ever further.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meter to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs during the coming winter."

Raymond continued: “In the short term, the Consumer Council is working to protect consumers by encouraging Government to introduce further financial support ahead of the coming winter and clarity is needed as soon as possible about when the Chancellor’s £400 energy support package to all households will be made available to people here. We have appealed to the energy industry, to commit to continued financial support for a fuel hardship scheme for the winter ahead.

"In the longer term, this situation shows the importance of the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy Action Plan, that aims to tackle affordability and move Northern Ireland away from its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or customerservices@firmusenergy.co.uk. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.