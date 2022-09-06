Gave wife a lift to work despite being disqualified

A Dungannon motorist has been given a suspended sentence after being caught driving while disqualified.

Twenty-four-year-old Gaspar Pinto of Cloneen in the town appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

It follows an incident on July 27 when Police observed a silver Golf travelling in Craigavon.

After checking their systems they determined that it was insured to a female motorist.

The vehicle was stopped, and it transpired that the defendant was the driver. Further checks established that he had been disqualified from driving and wasn't insured to drive the vehicle.

Full admissions were made at the scene to both matters.

Blaine Nugent, defending, told the court that Pinto had been “extremely frank with the police”.

He added, “The reason that he provided to police both at the time and then later at interview was that his partner, who is a nurse, was feeling particularly unwell on the day in question.

“She didn't feel well enough to drive to her work, but to be fair to her, she still made it to her work. He gave her a lift and obviously, that's it's significant and important work that that young lady is undertaking in my respectful submission.

“Mr. Pinto took a chance knowing full well that he was disqualified, but obviously his partner’s employment being important to her, he decided that he would try and assist where he could.

“He shouldn't have done that. That's clear and obvious.”

The court was told that Pinto was disqualified in December 2021 and therefore is about halfway through that period of disqualification.

“There was nothing in terms of the matter of his driving that led to police attention,” Mr Nugent added.

District Judge Greg McCourt told Pinto that driving by disqualified is “a serious offence”

“You certainly can go to prison for it and this is your second offence.”

The judge imposed a two month sentence suspended for two years in respect of the charges of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.