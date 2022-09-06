Unionists deny Alliance claims they are blocking Council attempts to 'negotiate fully' over strike

Unionists have hit back at claims by an Alliance councillor that they have “continually blocked” attempts by management at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to negotiate fully and bring the ongoing strike to a resolution.

Lurgan councillor, Peter Lavery, said that the council had been left “in a precarious situation, with little room to find a solution best suited to all”.

In response the DUP said that this was “simply untrue and political posturing”, while the UUP said that such statements were “not helpful” for the council’s management and negotiating teams.

The strike by members of Unite, GMB and Nipsa is now into its fourth week and shows no sign of abating. It has seen bins fill up and rubbish overflowing in the streets, as well as other council services being affected, leading to the cancellation of events and sporting fixtures.

Cllr Lavery said that his party recognised that the current situation cannot go on and that they have continued to engage within the process, pushing for greater flexibility for the council negotiating team.

“Unfortunately, the DUP and UUP groupings within Council have continually blocked every opportunity for Council’s management team to negotiate fully,” he said.

“This has now left us in a precarious situation, with little room to find a solution best suited to all.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is impacting greatly on households across our borough, including on Council staff, as well as on the Council as an organisation. As a group we believe there is a way forward which balances responsible financial management, a fair deal for staff and high-quality public services and will continue to pursue a mutually agreed outcome as a matter of urgency.”

In response, the DUP grouping on ABC Council said they “collectively and resolutely” wish to see an end to the strike action and rejected claims that they have in any way impeded progress in reaching an end to the impasse.

“This is an all important issue and we wholeheartedly want to see an end to the strike action and the Borough services resumed in the quickest possible time frame,” their statement said.

“For the nationalist and Alliance parties in the Council to suggest otherwise is simply untrue and political posturing.

“We do not treat the ratepayer resource lightly nor do we take the hard working Council staff base for granted. There must be full cost transparency with any proposal and indeed it has been our party, consistently, that has asked for this on behalf of those whom we represent.

“We are elected to ‘represent’ and take all the feedback from our rate payers seriously - there can be no other basis to move forward.

“The DUP will continue to support the rate payer and the hard working staff within ABC Council and rather than parties working against each other, the DUP want to see parties work collectively to resolve this important issue.”

Cllr Louise McKinstry told Your Lurgan that her colleagues in the UUP group “are talking regularly, passing on concerns from ratepayers regarding local facilities, speaking to union reps to see where any compromise can be made and engaging with rate payers to gauge public feeling on where we go with any renewed offer”.

She added, “Above everything, we need to keep the care of our staff in mind. It is they who deliver our services and without whom we would not function.

“A pay deal that reflects their skills and meets the current financial pressures all households are now facing is needed and deserved.

“We are very aware we must be responsible with the public purse and the impact a pay rise will have on either the level of service we offer, or a mitigating rate rise to meet the financial pressure.

“We are also very aware that divisive party political statements from others is not helpful to our management and negotiating teams as we all try to chart a path through this which will benefit all.”