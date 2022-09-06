WATCH: Lurgan Heritage Tours for European Heritage Week

Tuesday 6 September 2022 12:38

Lurgan Heritage Collective are providing a number of free tours across the area for the upcoming European Heritage Week.

Walking tours include a Ten Townlands Walking tour this Wednesday from 10am, beginning at South Lakes Centre.

There will also be a number of free tours of Brownlow House on Saturday & Sunday, a free Love Lurgan Walking Tour with Donagh McKeown at 10.30am on Saturday from Brownlow House, tours on Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 10:30am at Shankill Graveyard and finally a South Shores Of Lough Neagh tour beginning at 1pm from Kinnego Marina, Oxford Island.

Your Lurgan's Donagh McKeown finds out more from the tour guides involved.

