DUP say they make 'no apology for standing up for the ratepayer' and call on unions to ballot striking council workers

The DUP has encouraged the three unions spearheading the strike at ABC Council to ballot their members on a deal put forward by council management.

Over 1,000 members of Unite, GMB and Nipsa are currently involved in the industrial action over pay and negotiations, which has seen services impacted across the borough.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the council said it had made an improved offer to staff including a payment of £1,800 (in addition to the national pay offer); a commitment to carry out a full organisational wide pay and grading review in lieu of the SCP increments; and a commitment to finalising the assimilation and harmonisation matters in a way that poses no detriment to staff.

However, a spokesperson for the local authority said that an agreement had not been reached.

A statement on behalf of the DUP grouping said there is a “real concern” that relations between the council and the wider public is suffering damage.

“The DUP grouping on the Council is not content to see this situation persist as we believe it will have longer term impacts,” the statement said.

“There has been much discussion through social media in recent days with claims and counterclaims being made which are only making finding a resolution all the more difficult.

“Unlike other parties, rather than play politics with this issue, the DUP has instead given council officials the uninterrupted time and space to negotiate without agitation. However we make no apology for at all times standing up for the ratepayer, that is our duty as elected representatives.”

The statement continued: “The public are in contact with our representatives daily and as ratepayers they have high expectations of a resolution given the significant offer that is on the table.

“There is now, more than ever, a need to see this strike action ended and on the basis of the need for service resumption and staff concerns being addressed, we understand why Council officials have again written to staff to provide them with this update on the latest offer.

“I urge all involved to redouble efforts to end this concerning impasse and resume the vital services which Council provides daily to the rate paying public. We trust that unions can now ballot their members on this deal.”