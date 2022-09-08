Chloe and Elizabeth take up key positions at Moy Park

Moy Park have announced news of two appointments.

Chloe Gill has been named as the Craigavon-based firm's Brand Marketing Manager.

Chloe is responsible for building and implementing the vision of the Moy Park brand by activating integrated multi-channel marketing campaigns which deliver sales across UK and Irish markets. Chloe is dedicated to using data and insights to analyse key market opportunities, driving growth and overall brand awareness with key trade and consumer audiences.

She has over eight years’ experience within Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry. Having previously worked for brands including Dale Farm, Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Galberts Foods and Mash Direct. She joined Moy Park in September 2021, progressing from Customer Marketing Executive to Brand Marketing Manager.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Adair has been appointed as Moy Park's Commercial Manager Ireland

Elizabeth is responsible for managing key customer relationships for the Moy Park brand across the NI and ROI markets. Her role is integral in driving new growth and commercial contracts for the brand, as well as pursuing new business opportunities across the Island of Ireland.

A graduate in Business Management, Elizabeth joined Moy Park in 2019 on the Commercial Graduate Management Trainee Scheme and has since progressed to the role of Commercial Manager Ireland.