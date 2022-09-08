Alliance councillor welcomes responses to local allotment provision survey

Councillor Jessica Johnston has welcomed the large number of responses received for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s online allotment survey.

The survey took place between July 5 and August 30.

Cllr Johnston said: “It was great to see the large number of responses, over 300, that were received by Council to the allotment survey which highlights the sizeable interest in the provision of allotments in our Borough and the progress that has been made since this was first brought to committee in September last year by my colleague Eóin Tennyson.”

The survey sought to gauge views and interest into the development of allotments in the area. The responses will be analysed and a further report brought back to Members.

Cllr Johnston added: “It would be great to see the provision of allotments in suitable areas in our Borough so that local residents can benefit from the positive impact allotments can have on their health and wellbeing, as well as on the local environment and the ability for people to grow their own food, but who do not currently have adequate facilities to do so and for those who wish to start.

"I look forward to the report being brought back to committee and hope that the demand can be met.”