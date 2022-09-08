Buckingham Palace announces death of HM The Queen

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement the Palace said that she died peacefully this afternoon. She was 96.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022



Earlier doctors said that she had been under medical supervision at Balmoral following concern from doctors for her health.

Members of the Royal Family congregated at Balmoral, where the Queen spent the summer, to spend her final hours with her.

Just two days ago she was pictured meeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss to appoint her to the role.

Her son, Charles, now becomes King. He said the death of his mother was "a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family".

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Tributes are starting to come in from local representatives on Her Majesty's passing.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said, “Her Majesty The Queen was a shining light through many dark days in our nation's history, and a dedicated public servant.

"She will be remembered by us as our Queen but to her family she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will never see her like again.

"As a family they mourn. As a nation we mourn with them.”

UUP leader and Upper Bann MLA, Doug Beattie, said it was "incredibly sad news which will have an personal impact on so many people.

"May I pass on my condolences, thoughts, prayers and those of the UUP to the family and friends at this sad time.”

Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge No. 6 tendered their deepest sympathies to the King, Queen Consort and all members of the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We thank God for her long and faithful reign," they said.

"The longest serving monarch in our nation's history. Her clear and constant Christian faith was an example to us all, especially in the darkest days of our land. We remember her words on 21st birthday: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong".

"She remained faithful to that promise through her reign, and we remember with gratitude her affection for Northern Ireland since her first visit in 1945. We will continue to pray for the King and the Royal Family as they face these sad days and pray that God will comfort and strengthen them to follow her example of a long life of faithful Christian service to our nation and commonwealth."

A statement on behalf of Glenavon Football Club expressed their deep condolences to the Royal Family.

"She has reigned through an extraordinary time, with unprecedented changes in the commonwealth, world politics, technology and more," it said.

"Her steadfast nature and dedication to service has been one constant throughout this time.

"The Glenavon FC family’s and community’s thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth II’s close family and friends at this time of sorrow."

More to follow.