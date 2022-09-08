Committee extends power of guidance note for 12 months to help businesses

A planning guidance note issued by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to help businesses deal with some of the issues of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be extended for a year in the hope it may also help those currently facing soaring coasts.

The guidance was prepared to help businesses and organisations to deal with the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular, the need to provide more physical space to accommodate social distancing and safer operations.

Initially, it allowed for the erection of temporary structures and temporary changes of use without the need for planning permission for up to six months. In February of this year it was agreed to extend this timeframe to September 2022.

At a meeting of council’s planning and regulatory services committee on Wednesday, September 7, officers advised councillors they were of the opinion it would be a good idea to extend the timeframe for a further six months to February 2023.

However, Councillor Darryn Causby said he would not be opposed to extending the planning guidance note for a further year, to September 2023 in an attempt to help local businesses in any way Council can.

“I appreciate this was designed for a time of pandemic,” said the DUP councillor.

“From our perspective, we welcome the suggestion to extend it. However, given the pending crisis, we have in relation to energy and soaring costs for businesses I would not be objecting to extending that for a period of a year.

“This would allow a bit of flexibility for businesses who may find themselves having to adapt in some sort of way to continue on if it allows that bit of breathing space for a period of time and at that point it would be brought back to see where we are.

“I am conscious there are going to be a lot of businesses under pressure, particularly in the hospitality industry and much of this support was actually for them to allow them to increase capacity so I think that would be beneficial and then review it at that point so I will make that a proposal.”

The planning committee’s vice chair, Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage, said he was “happy to second the proposal”.

“An extra six months will not make any difference and it could help businesses out in the meantime, so I am happy to second this proposal,” said Cllr Savage before the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.