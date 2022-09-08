Defendant accused of perverting the course of justice

A defendant has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

The case of Ryan Hughes, with his age and address not disclosed, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant faces an allegation of perverting the course of justice between August 20, 2018 and February 19, 2019, in relation to falsely naming a male as the driver of a quad bike.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Hughes on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on October 20.