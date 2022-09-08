Funding in the spotlight at MP's Funding Fair

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has issued an open invitation to local community groups, youth organisations, sports clubs and churches to attend a Funding Fair planned for Thursday 22nd September in Brownlow House, Lurgan.

Announcing the event, the DUP Member of Parliament said:

“Across Upper Bann we are blessed to have a great number of organisation who carry out amazing work within our community. These can be community and voluntary organisations, sports clubs, uniformed organisations, faith groups or Loyal Orders just to name a few.

"All these activities cost money, and with organisations feeling the impact of increased energy and running costs, and less money in our communities, now it is more important than ever that funding opportunities are explored to secure much needed revenue to support groups in their work. Indeed, I know many groups will be stepping up to the plate to help in their communities amid the cost of living crisis, meeting the need of people in their area.

"To help inform groups of what is available, I am hosting a Funding Fair on Thursday 22nd September from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in Brownlow House in Lurgan. Funders in attendance include: ABC Council, TNL Community Fund, Live Here, Love Here, Ulster Scots Agency, Halifax Foundation, Groundwork NI, Arts Council NI, ASDA, Volunteer Now, The Executive Office – TBUC and SEUPB for PEACEPlus. All funders will have representatives available to discuss their funds, and how the work of groups might align with their funding objectives.

"This event is open to all, and I hope it will stimulate groups into applying and securing funding for work in our local community here in Upper Bann.”