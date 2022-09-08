Lotto luck hits as £5 flutter bags £7,500 profit

A punter in County Armagh received an eye-catching boost to their finances this week when a £5 Lotto bet paid dividends in the best way possible.

The anonymous customer logged into their BoyleSports account on Tuesday and placed a simple £5 treble on three numbers coming out in the main EuroMillions draw that evening.

They opted for numbers 22, 29 and 44 and needed all three to drop out to bag the money. But their luck was in as all three rolled out of the machine seeing odds of 1,500/1 conquered instantly.

When their stake was returned along with the winnings, it saw them secure a grand total of £7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our County Armagh customer for their modest £5 investment which ended up costing us £7,500. Their ambition deserves all the rewards and we hope they have a good time spending their winnings.”