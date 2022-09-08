Police issue appeal following Harrison fire

Police have issued an appeal for information following the fire which destroyed outdoor equipment at Harrison Nursery School.

The fire took place last Friday, September 2, at approximately 6pm, with police saying the blaze "is believed to be a deliberate ignition".

Sharing photographs of the extensive damage that was caused due to the arson attack, a police spokesperson said: "This summer house belonged to Harrison Nursery School and is used and loved by the young children that attend the Nursery School.

"We are keen to speak with a number of young people, seen running from the area at the time of incident.

"Due to the dangerous act of those involved, the young children will not have access to these facilities for the foreseeable.

"We are seeking any information from the local community that could assist ourselves in identifying those involved.

"If you have any information that may be relevant, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1372 02/09/22."