Pre-sentence report for two assault pleas

A defendant, who pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Jonathon Barton, (25), of The Forge, Kilkeel, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, the defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting two males on November 14 last year.

In his defence, the court was told that Barton has another case adjourned for a pre-sentence report at the Crown Court.

District Judge Bernie Kelly ordered a pre-sentence report for this set of offending and adjourned the case until October 19.